Brokerages Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post sales of $137.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.90 million. NovoCure reported sales of $143.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $539.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.50 million to $545.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $590.26 million, with estimates ranging from $541.70 million to $619.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $94.05. 21,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,541. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $90.95 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -351.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average of $152.04.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $114,454.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,549 shares of company stock valued at $214,118. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in NovoCure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NovoCure by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,063,165,000 after purchasing an additional 437,149 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 12,279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 359,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,692,000 after purchasing an additional 356,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NovoCure by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,143,000 after purchasing an additional 341,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.