Brokerages Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.73. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.