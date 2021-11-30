Brokerages Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $845.41 Million

Analysts predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post sales of $845.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $845.52 million and the lowest is $845.30 million. Cimpress posted sales of $786.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $77.83. 87,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,908. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average is $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cimpress by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cimpress by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

