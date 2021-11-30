Brokerages Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Eos Energy Enterprises reported earnings of ($7.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of EOSE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 26,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $533.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.15. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $32,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 696,573 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,642 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $2,386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 68.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

