Brokerages Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. Griffon posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GFF traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63. Griffon has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

