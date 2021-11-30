Brokerages Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.01 Million

Brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce $235.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.80 million and the highest is $237.43 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $198.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $892.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $894.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $966.23 million, with estimates ranging from $941.60 million to $991.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

HURN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HURN traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. 5,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $998.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

