Brokerages Set aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIFE. Roth Capital lifted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIFE opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

