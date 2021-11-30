Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target at C$2.17

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.60 to C$2.20 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.79. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.54.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

