Brokerages Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Price Target at $174.18

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.18.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,931. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 39,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $1,058,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $168.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.69. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $169.97.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

