Brokerages Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Price Target at $174.18

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.18.
DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.
In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,931. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DLR traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $168.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.69. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $169.97.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
