Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT at $40.36

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESPR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $39.49.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

