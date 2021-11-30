Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Target Price at $36.60

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

EVH stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $790,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $339,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,263. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

