Brokerages Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price at $47.50

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. 1,943,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,711. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.04 and a beta of -0.88. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bansi Nagji sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $162,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $6,045,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,536 and sold 1,135,886 shares valued at $48,935,998. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

