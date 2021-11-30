Brokerages Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target at $127.83

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.83.

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.36. 3,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,502. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.65. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $315,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,210,000 after buying an additional 1,375,524 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,000 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 920,055 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after purchasing an additional 863,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after purchasing an additional 794,329 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.