Brokerages Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT at $90.13

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $69.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average is $74.11. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,066,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,187,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Malibu Boats by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Malibu Boats by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.