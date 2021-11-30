Brokerages Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Target Price at $545.14

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $545.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $5.81 on Friday, reaching $701.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,006. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $705.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $639.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $274.09 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.61.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 850.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in MicroStrategy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

