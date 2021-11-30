Brokerages Set Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Target Price at €103.17

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €103.17 ($117.23).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

PAH3 traded up €0.24 ($0.27) during trading on Friday, reaching €75.00 ($85.23). The stock had a trading volume of 723,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €53.18 ($60.43) and a one year high of €102.00 ($115.91).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.