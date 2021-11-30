Brokerages Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Target Price at $115.67

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.
SAP traded down $4.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 216.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
