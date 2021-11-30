Brokerages Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Target Price at $115.67

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

SAP traded down $4.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.88.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 216.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

