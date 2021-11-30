Brokerages Set Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Price Target at GBX 217.67

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 217.67 ($2.84).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of SPI stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 231.50 ($3.02). 1,008,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,449. The company has a market cap of £928.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 232.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 131.60 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 270 ($3.53).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

