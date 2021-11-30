Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Down 47.5% in November

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 549.0 days.

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

