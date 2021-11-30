BSC Station Market Capitalization Tops $18.42 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $18.42 million and $3.99 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00063583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00071686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00094479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,521.49 or 0.07864432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,500.74 or 1.00013725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars.

