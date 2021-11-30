BSCView Trading Up 30.8% Over Last Week (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $319,659.50 and approximately $44,114.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00064043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00072460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00093895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,583.78 or 0.07892888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,918.39 or 0.99730723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

