BTR Capital Management Inc. Acquires 784 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

NYSE:STZ opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.33. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.54 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

