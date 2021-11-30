BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 78,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,160,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $452.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $328.80 and a 52-week high of $463.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.63 and its 200-day moving average is $411.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

