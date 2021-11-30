BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

