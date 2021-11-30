BTR Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

