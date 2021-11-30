Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BBW opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.97. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $595,107.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $195,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,769 in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.