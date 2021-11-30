Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Sells $38,556.00 in Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Mark P. Folse sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST remained flat at $$27.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 48,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $560.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

