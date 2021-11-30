Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report $44.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.38 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $49.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $184.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.53 million to $189.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $203.65 million, with estimates ranging from $200.97 million to $206.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFST. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $560.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFST. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.