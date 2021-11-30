Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:BZZUY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

