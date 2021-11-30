BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Update

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the October 31st total of 35,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYTS. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,790,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,377,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $724,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYTS opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. BYTE Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

