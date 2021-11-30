C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.81

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.81 and last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 58090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

Get C3.ai alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia A. House sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $5,066,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,392.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $850,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252,962 shares of company stock worth $59,694,234 in the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.