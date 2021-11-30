Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.200-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $53.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,379. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00. Cabot has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cabot by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

