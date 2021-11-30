Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

CDRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadre has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.60.

Get Cadre alerts:

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. Cadre has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.