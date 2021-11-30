CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CalAmp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

CAMP opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

