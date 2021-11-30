Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Plans Dividend of GBX 17.50

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CLDN opened at GBX 3,582.60 ($46.81) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,583.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,330.66. Caledonia Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 2,620 ($34.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,930 ($51.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, insider William Wyatt sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,410 ($44.55), for a total value of £826,925 ($1,080,382.81).

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

