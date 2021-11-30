California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of TravelCenters of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 171.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after acquiring an additional 554,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,704,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,318,000 after buying an additional 56,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 214,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.03.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.