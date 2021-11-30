California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,466,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 635.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 85,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $154,274.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,287 in the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

