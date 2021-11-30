California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.23. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

