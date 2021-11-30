California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FRP were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in FRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Get FRP alerts:

In other news, CEO John D. Baker II bought 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,261.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

FRPH opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $538.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 101.83%.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH).

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.