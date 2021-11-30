California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,493 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 244,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 205,446 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 203,391 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,685 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSBC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,721.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,912.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 10,497 shares of company stock worth $123,718 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

