California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 905 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Rocky Brands worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 1,755.4% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 100,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 95,387 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 100.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 73,159 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

RCKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $257.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

