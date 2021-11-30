Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the October 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CLLXF opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.40. Callinex Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.

Get Callinex Mines alerts:

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s projects include Bathurst Mining District, Flin Flon Mining District And Buchans Mining District. The company was founded by Jack Callinan and Michael Muzylowski in 1927 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.