Callisto Network (CLO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $56,623.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $24.10 million and $56,623.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,680.20 or 0.08213737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00085833 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

