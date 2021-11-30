Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Position Lifted by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Camping World by 59.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth $52,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 101.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 171,439 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 20.9% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 133,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 23,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 32.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist dropped their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

