Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $128.37 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.07.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

