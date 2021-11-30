Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $80.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $81.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CP. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.81.

NYSE:CP opened at $71.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

