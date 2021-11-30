Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives $230.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS CDNAF traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $136.65. The stock had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.46. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $127.22 and a 52-week high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

