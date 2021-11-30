Capital Planning LLC Has $6.74 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

IUSB stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

