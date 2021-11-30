Capital Planning LLC Makes New $481,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.55. The company has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

