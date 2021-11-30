Capital Planning LLC Purchases 5,922 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 5.4% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $54.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.